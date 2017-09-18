Dry Weather To Continue Through Weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dry Weather To Continue Through Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

After a very cool start to the month the pattern has completely flipped and now the region is in the middle of a warm spell. Temperatures will remain well above-average through the end of the week and the weekend. Average highs at this time of the year are close to 70 degrees.

The year started off with plenty of precipitation but it has gotten dry over the last couple of months. Aside from a small chance for a late-day shower Tuesday, the forecast is dry as a bone through early next week.

  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms