Dry Weather To Continue Through Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a very cool start to the month the pattern has completely flipped and now the region is in the middle of a warm spell. Temperatures will remain well above-average through the end of the week and the weekend. Average highs at this time of the year are close to 70 degrees.

The year started off with plenty of precipitation but it has gotten dry over the last couple of months. Aside from a small chance for a late-day shower Tuesday, the forecast is dry as a bone through early next week.