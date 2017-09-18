Laura Ingraham joins Fox News evening lineup

President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.More >>
The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over JapanMore >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive nightMore >>
This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.More >>
Pain at the pump took on a new meaning on Youngstown's East Side Monday night after a customer at a gas station told police he was stabbed in the back by someone wanted to fill up his car first.More >>
Animal rights advocates wanting some dog breeders in Ohio to meet additional animal care standards have won approval to move forward in their efforts.More >>
Youngstown police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.More >>
If you're driving plans includes travel along westbound I-80 in Austintown you might want to allow for some extra time.More >>
