Human sex trafficking investigation; women allegedly held hostage in Warren

Warren police take action against a man allegedly running a prostitution ring in a neighborhood.

The arrests were made after some victims escaped and told police horrifying stories.



A porch with stuffed animals in a basket and a cross hanging out front at 765 Kenilworth Avenue SE doesn't tell the story of what was allegedly happening inside a normal looking home.

Authorities say the home was being advertised in a special way on Back Page and other sites.

Assistant Prosecutor Traci Timko Sabau said, "The investigation revealed the house became known as the stripper pole house and it was advertised on social media sites."



Warren Law Director Greg Hicks said, "We obtained a warrant from Judge Ivanchek to search the premises based on allegations of human trafficking, prostitution, and illegal drug activity. This morning police arrested Daniel Blasko. The 63-year-old was with a young woman at the time and he was arrested without incident. He is being held on a count of promoting prostitution."



A confidential informant told a Warren detective she escaped from a second story window in January. She said Blasko held her against her will, forced her into prostitution, physically assaulted her on several occasions, and burned her face with a cigarette.

She also told Warren detectives that Blasko frequently threatened to beat her and or kill her. She was forced to use the bathroom in a trash can in the bedroom. She also said, "Blasco had weapons in there and says he will shoot police."



A second woman, who was allegedly held against her will in a camper on the property, also escaped on the same day according to detectives.

Police state the text messages corroborate details of the prostitution, drugs, and cash along with threats to law enforcement. Blasco's text, according to an affidavit, reads, "Any cop trying to come up here is going to get shot."



A third woman told police she was living in a trailer located on Daniel Blasco's property and that Blasco "gets his girls high on heroin and he prostitutes them out of the house." She said, "Blasco pumped a whole bunch of heroin in my arm and sent me downstairs to a customer for sex.' She stated Blasco takes all the money and he has four or five customers a day.



Neighbors had complained about the high volume of traffic in the residential area on Kenilworth Avenue SE in Warren.

One lady told 21 News she saw a woman running down the street naked with a what looked liked clothes under her arms.

She and other people who live in the area are hoping the girls get help and are safe.

They are thankful to Warren detectives and law department for giving them their peaceful neighborhood back.



Blasco is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

Law Director Hicks tells 21 News the investigation is continuing and more charges could be pending.

During the search, Warren detectives found a pink stripper pole in the front section of the home. Upstairs they found hardware on a door which would allow someone to put a lock on it and lock the room from the outside.