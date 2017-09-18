Two arrested during Austintown OVI checkpoint

Two arrests were made for operating a vehicle under the influence at an Austintown checkpoint on Friday night.

Mahoning County OVI Task Force and State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Canfield-Niles Road from 10 pm until 2 am.

Of the 749 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 13 of them were directed aside for further investigation.

Authorities say two arrests were made for OVI, two people were given a summons to appear in court for driving under suspension, and one person was given a citation for speeding.

One person was given a citation for expired registration and two people will appear in court for curfew.