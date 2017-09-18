Mahoning County property owners soon to see changes in value

For the first time in six years, property owners will see a change in the value of their property.

With extensive sale analysis, Mahoning County Auditor Ralph T. Meacham has released tentative fair market values for the tax year 2017.

The countywide reappraisal is now open for review.

Whether property value increases or decreases, owners should know there is not a corresponding increase or decrease in taxes, according to Meacham.

The auditor's office says they recognize the importance of this issue and think it's important to know how the office has established the value.

Property owners are encouraged to view the new tentative property values because these numbers will likely be used in the calculation of tax bills due next year, says Meacham.

Informal review sessions will be held for taxpayers that would like to discuss the new property values with an appraiser.

Below is a list of dates and locations:

October 10-12- Austintown Township Government Building from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

October 17-19- Milton Township Administration Building/ Fire Station from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

October 25-27- Boardman Library from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

October 31 through November 2- Poland Library from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

(Note: November 1- Review only until 2 p.m.)

Starting Monday morning, taxpayers can call the Mahoning County Reappraisal Hotline at (330) 740-2758 for further information.