Mahoning Valley Film Initiative enters movie in national contest

Earlier this year, a group of local filmmakers came together to form the Mahoning Valley Film Initiative.

One of their first orders of business was submitting a movie into a nationwide contest in hopes of raising enough money to make the movie in the Mahoning Valley.

"Worst.Christmas.Ever." was written by John Chechitelli shortly after he moved back to Youngstown from Los Angeles last year.

"Something about just being here brought this dark little quirky comedy in my head," said Chechitelli. "It's about a teenage girl who discovers she's pregnant on Christmas Eve."

The movie and Chechitelli are representing the Mahoning Valley Film Initiative in the national contest on seedandspark.com.

"We shot a mock trailer for it and did some editing already. We had a little GoFundMe last year where we raised enough just to do a trailer and that's where we are at now. I was very honored that the other filmmakers suggested we push this one forward," said Chechitelli.

The contest started September 13th and ends October 13th. To advance to the finals, they need to raise at least $7,500 and get at least 500 followers on the seedandspark.com website.

"If we do that and make it to the finals, we'll have a chance to have the Duplass brothers executive produce our movie and loan us up to $25,000 to shoot it, finish it, edit it, market it," said Chechitelli.

When you go to seedandspark.com, just click on the yellow area in the middle of the page. Scroll down and click on the Worst.Christmas.Ever picture. From there you can hit follow and/or donate money.

"We really need your help to make this movie. It's the hometown heroes competition so we need the whole hometown to get behind us. We'll have a big event Saturday, September 23rd at the Federal in downtown Youngstown. From 4 p.m. on, you can come in and we'll sign you up, all you need is your email address," said Chechitelli.

With a $250 donation, you can get one of 30 spots in a boxing class taught by Boom Boom Mancini in January.

"You'll get a couple hours of a workout in, you'll meet a true champion Ray Mancini and you'll support the Mahoning Valley Film Initiative all in one," said Chechitelli.

Chechitelli says because of the Mahoning Valley Film Initiative, the future of making movies in Youngstown is bright.

"We have several members who are cameramen, production companies, there's actually a lot of resources here now, people here with cameras, with gear, lights, with dollies, we don't eve really need to go to Pittsburgh or Cleveland, there is actually an entire crew right here in Youngstown ready to go," said Chechitelli.

For more information, you can go to seedandspark.com/fund/youngstown or facebook.com/youngstownmovie. You can also search Worst Christmas Ever on Facebook.