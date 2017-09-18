Austintown Fitch orchestra in need of instrument donations

The Austintown Fitch orchestra is in need of instrument donations.

The program is asking the community to donate instruments for students who are unable to rent or buy their own.

The orchestra instructor, Sara Eliser says that they are specifically looking for violins, cellos and double basses to grow the program.

"Currently, I do not have enough instruments to offer to students of need. I believe every child should have the opportunity to join orchestra if they have a passion for it, regardless of financial ability," Eliser said.

All donations can be brought to Fitch High School and would be greatly appreciated by the students.