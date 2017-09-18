Staff Right hosts job fair looking to fill steel mill positions - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Staff Right hosts job fair looking to fill steel mill positions

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Staff Right is hosting a Boardman job fair to fill full-time steel mill positions.

The job fair is at the Boardman Holiday Inn on South Avenue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Staff Right is looking to fill positions for inspectors, industrial electricians, overhead crane operators, laborers, and millwrights. 

Pay rates vary from $11 to $17 an hour, depending on position and experience. 

The job offers 8 to 12-hour rotating shifts. 

The release does not specify which location the job fair is hiring for. 

Interested applicants must have a valid driver's license and pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check.

Staff Right will be on site conducting interviews. 

