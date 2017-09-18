Staff Right hosts job fair looking to fill steel mill positions

Pain at the pump took on a new meaning on Youngstown's East Side Monday night after a customer at a gas station told police he was stabbed in the back by someone wanted to fill up his car first.More >>
Animal rights advocates wanting some dog breeders in Ohio to meet additional animal care standards have won approval to move forward in their efforts.
Youngstown police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.
If you're driving plans includes travel along westbound I-80 in Austintown you might want to allow for some extra time.
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes in Philadelphia.
Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man who didn't want to drink alone forced his way into a woman's home and sat down with two 12-packs of beer.
Philadelphia woman say a young woman was drunk when she fell to her death over the side of a bridge.
Police say a 14-year-old Ohio boy was shot to death and a second 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with the slaying.
Police say an Ohio man sitting on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a train.
A federal lawsuit alleges Columbus police used excessive force when they arrested a man earlier this month in an incident in which cellphone video showed officers kicking and punching the man.
Amazon has made it official: It plans to locate one of its fulfillment centers in the southwest Ohio city of Monroe, bringing more than 1,000 jobs.
Authorities say three carjacking suspects from Ohio will face felony charges in West Virginia following a Sunday manhunt after the fourth suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police.
Police say a 25-year-old man apparently killed a 22-year-old Ohio State University student at a Columbus apartment before fatally shooting himself.
Officials say a football player at the College of Wooster has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn't feel well.
