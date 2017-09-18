Boardman Township Trustees discuss opioid epidemic

One of the biggest issues the Valley is dealing with is the opioid crisis.

21 News talked with the candidates running for Boardman Township Trustee about what ideas they have to combat the growing epidemic.

David Moliterno said he's taking part on the Drug-Free Mahoning County Board. He said he believes addiction is a disease but added, "I also believe it is partially a choice. There are plenty of things you can be addicted to; Twinkie's, drugs, alcohol, you name it."

He went on to say, "But making sure people have that education. Starting out in the schools. Working their way up so we're not facing jobs that can't be filled because of drug testing."

Current Boardman Township Trustee Brad Calhoun, who is running for re-election, is hoping law enforcement will help battle the epidemic.

"We hired a new police chief and we told him to go out there and identify the user and then target the dealers," said Calhoun.

Current Boardman Township Trustee, Thomas Costello, said it's working together with federal, state, and county agencies that will help make the biggest impact in combating the opioid epidemic.

"When we've got more officers working together I think you have a chance of at least solving that issue or slowing down," Costello said.

