Congressman Bill Johnson visited Columbiana for Firestone Farms tour

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Congressman Bill Johnson toured the Firestone Farms development in Columbiana on Monday.

The congressman spent the day getting updated on all of the progress and plans for Firestone Farm's future.

Tom Mackall, the property developer, showed Congressman Johnson around the center and pointed out recent additions. 

Mackall bought the property in 2012, with hopes that the Town Center would someday serve as a modern version of Columbiana from the Harvey Firestone era. 

Congressman Johnson said it's developments like this, in smaller towns, that show Americans are now confident in investing in their communities.

"This is an example of the optimism and excitement about America's future. This is a development, small businesses coming in here," said Congressman Johnson. 

Mackall also discussed future plans with him. 

