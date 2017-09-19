Youngstown Police investigate fatal South Side shooting

Youngstown police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but tell 21 News that he was 27-years-old.

According to officers, he was shot during a custody dispute on Belden Avenue just before 11 pm Monday.

Louis Littlejohn, 61, of Youngstown has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder in connection with the killing.

