Youngstown Police: Man shot while holding infant

A man was shot to death at a home on Youngstown's South Side as he held an infant in his arms according to a police report.

Police have charged 61-year-old Louis Littlejohn with the murder of 27-year-old Charles Pargo whose body was found Monday night on the steps of Belden Avenue home.

Officers were called to the home to investigate an argument taking place over who should have custody of Pargo's infant son.

Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn tells 21 News that the officers thought everything had been settled and were leaving the home when the infant's grandfather, Louis Littlejohn ran back to the house and shot Pargo as he held his son in his arms.

Police say they arrested Littlejohn as he ran from the home and tossed the gun.

The infant was not harmed, but police say there was blood on his clothing.

Police are still investigating.