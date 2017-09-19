Youngstown police track down teen car theft suspect

Police officers converged on a South Side Youngstown neighborhood early Tuesday searching for a teenager accused of stealing a car from a woman who was watching him.

The seventeen-year-old boy, who had been in the care of a woman, allegedly took that woman's car at around 3 am.

The woman tried to chase the boy who eventually bailed out of the car on East Lucius Avenue.

Officers surrounded the area and called in a K9 from the Boardman Police Department.

When the teen was taken into custody, police found that he is wanted in connection with a burglary investigation.

The boy was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.