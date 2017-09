Today will be another bright day with some clouds increasing through the afternoon. A shower or two can't be ruled out later this afternoon or next but most folks will be staying sunny and dry for at least the next seven days..

Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the mid 80s by the end of the week and the chance to even see some days in the UPPER 80s! It's officially Fall Friday afternoon but summer days are here to stay through early next week.