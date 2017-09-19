Race to gas pump in Youngstown ends with stabbing

Pain at the pump took on a new meaning on Youngstown's East Side Monday night after a customer at a gas station told police he was stabbed in the back by someone wanted to fill up his car first.

A 29-year-old man told officers he was able to step on the gas and pull his car up to a gas pump at the McGuffey Road Speed Check before another customer who wanted to use the same pump.

The victim said that the other driver got out of his baby blue Cadillac and began to yell.

After filling up his tank, the victim told police he began walking into the gas station to pay when the other customer stabbed him in the back.

The alleged attacker hopped back into his car and drove away, according to a police report.

A witness stepped in to help the victim and drove him to North Side Hosptial.

There is no word on the victim's condition, but he was able to speak with officers at the hospital.

The victim told officers that he never saw the suspect before Monday night's encounter.