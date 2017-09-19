Boardman woman accused of endangering special needs daughter

A Boardman woman faces charges after being accused of beating up her special needs daughter in the driveway of their home.

Township police charged 28-year-old Shemere Tindell with endangering children and domestic violence on Monday.

Earlier that morning a school bus driver and a bus aide told police that they had witnessed a multi-handicapped student being assaulted by her mother.

The driver and the aide said they saw Tindell scuffling with her 11-year-old daughter outside their home on the 800 block of Cook Avenue.

They say the girl fell to the ground after her mother punched her daughter in the head.

The bus aide reports that Tindell continued punching and kicking the 11-year-old who had rolled into the fetal position to protect herself.

According to the report, the mom grabbed her daughter's head and began banging it on the pavement.

The aide tells police that she screamed at Tindell to stop. When the mother ignored her pleas, the aide says she got off the bus to help.

When the child arrived at Boardman Intermediate School, the nurse who examined her reported slight swelling over her left eye.

The girl also complained of soreness on her left thigh and said that Tindell's boyfriend allegedly spanked her before her mother hit her.

Tindell was booked into the Mahoning County jail and appeared before a judge in Boardman Court on Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and did not enter a plea to the felony charge of endangering children.

If convicted of the more serious criminal charge she could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and be ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Mahoning County Children Services is now involved in the investigation.

Tindell's next court hearing is set for October 17.