Teen slain, 2 others hurt in drive-by shooting near school

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Police say a teenage boy was slain and two other teens wounded when someone opened fire on them as they walked near an eastern Pennsylvania school.

Police identified the dead teen as Ronald Lundy, although police and family listed his age as either 15 or 16. Chester police say the others wounded were a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

Lundy and the other younger victim attended Chester High School and were walking home when shots rang out from a passing vehicle about 3 p.m. Monday.

Lundy's family says he was a sophomore on the junior varsity basketball team and that he was not active in street crimes or violence. They don't believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

Police have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved, but haven't announced any arrests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.