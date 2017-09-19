Police: Driver seriously injured in crash involving stolen ATV

Warren police are releasing more details about a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle over the weekend.

Police say 39-year-old Theotis Sanders Jr is still in serious condition after suffering several injuries during the crash.

According to a report, Sanders was driving a Honda Foreman four-wheeler along Dana St NE when he went through a road-closed barrier.

Officials say Sanders may not have expected additional barriers and crashed into a concrete wall.

Police say the force of the crash was so hard that the concrete barrier was split, and Sanders was thrown from the ATV.

Sanders was flown to the Trumbull Memorial Hospital via medical helicopter, and then later transferred to another hospital.

Authorities say Sanders suffer serious head injuries and is still listed as being in serious condition.

Officials say they are watching his condition because he could potentially face charges of receiving stolen property.

According to a police report, the ATV Sanders was driving during the crash was reported stolen from Garrettsville.