Police: Driver seriously injured in crash involving stolen ATV

Columbus' city health agency is investigating two cases of Legionnaire's disease with ties to Ohio State University.More >>
Columbus' city health agency is investigating two cases of Legionnaire's disease with ties to Ohio State University.More >>
A Boardman woman who has been in trouble before for fleeing from police is in trouble for it again. This time, 33-year-old Candis Bacher is accused of managing to elude state troopers during high-speed pursuits in two counties on the same day.More >>
A Boardman woman who has been in trouble before for fleeing from police is in trouble for it again. This time, 33-year-old Candis Bacher is accused of managing to elude state troopers during high-speed pursuits in two counties on the same day.More >>
A roadside checkpoint conducted in Columbiana County last week resulted in the arrest of one driver suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.More >>
A roadside checkpoint conducted in Columbiana County last week resulted in the arrest of one driver suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.More >>
A woman suing an Ohio funeral home for negligence alleges it lost her stillborn daughter's cremated remains, then tried to cover up what happened and claimed the ashes were in containers that were actually empty.More >>
A woman suing an Ohio funeral home for negligence alleges it lost her stillborn daughter's cremated remains, then tried to cover up what happened and claimed the ashes were in containers that were actually empty.More >>
Authorities say two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in a Pennsylvania home.More >>
Authorities say two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in a Pennsylvania home.More >>
Ohio State is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit by one of its most famous football stars, alleging the university used ex-athletes' photos without permission and robbed them of compensation.More >>
Ohio State is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit by one of its most famous football stars who alleges the university used ex-athletes' photos without permission and robbed them of compensation.More >>
Pittsburgh police say a man has been gunned down while waiting outside a submarine sandwich shop for his order.More >>
Pittsburgh police say a man has been gunned down while waiting outside a submarine sandwich shop for his order.More >>
Sheriff's deputies say a fugitive wanted for violating his probation in a 2008 Pittsburgh-area bank robbery was arrested after claiming to be a trauma surgeon after his speeding ca was stopped.More >>
Sheriff's deputies say a fugitive wanted for violating his probation in a 2008 Pittsburgh-area bank robbery was arrested after claiming to be a trauma surgeon after his speeding ca was stopped.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges that he endangered his 5-year-old son by overdosing on heroin and pushed the boy over a small embankment in a stroller as a result.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges that he endangered his 5-year-old son by overdosing on heroin and pushed the boy over a small embankment in a stroller as a result.More >>
Police say a teenage boy was slain and two other teens wounded when someone opened fire on them as they walked near an eastern Pennsylvania school.More >>
Police say a teenage boy was slain and two other teens wounded when someone opened fire on them as they walked near an eastern Pennsylvania school.More >>
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes in Philadelphia.More >>
Two police officers revived a pregnant woman who overdosed twice within 45 minutes in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man who didn't want to drink alone forced his way into a woman's home and sat down with two 12-packs of beer.More >>
Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man who didn't want to drink alone forced his way into a woman's home and sat down with two 12-packs of beer.More >>
Philadelphia woman say a young woman was drunk when she fell to her death over the side of a bridge.More >>
Philadelphia police say a young woman was drunk when she fell to her death off a bridge.More >>