Smoke odor prompts evacuation at Austintown Fitch

Austintown Fitch High School was evacuated for less than a half hour Tuesday morning after a teacher detected a strong smoke-like odor in a first-floor classroom.

Students and staff were instructed to leave the building as the Austintown Fire Department was called to the school.

After investigators determined there was a malfunction with the motor and transformer students were permitted back in the building.

School officials say the classroom where the smoke smell was detected won't' be used until the transformer is repaired.