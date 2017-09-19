Cops arrest bank robbery fugitive dressed as trauma surgeon

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Sheriff's deputies say a fugitive wanted for violating his probation in a 2008 Pittsburgh-area bank robbery was arrested after claiming to be a trauma surgeon after his speeding ca was stopped.

Allegheny County deputies say 41-year-old Mark Huellen was wearing a stethoscope and had a fake ID badge on his T-shirt, which they believe was created using a label maker.

Huellen was arrested in Pittsburgh Monday night. Deputies say he claimed to be heading to Allegheny General Hospital for surgery.

Federal court records show Huellen was convicted for the 2008 robbery of a PNC Bank in Dormont and sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Authorities say he violated probation by not holding a job, continuing counseling or reporting to his probation officer.

Court records don't list an attorney for Huellen.

