Pittsburgh man fatally gunned down waiting for sandwiches

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh police say a man has been gunned down while waiting outside a submarine sandwich shop for his order.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says 30-year-old Michael Freeman Jr. is the victim.

Police say he outside Hanini's Subs in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood when someone shot him several times.

Muhammad Rasul, who owns the shop, says Freeman and his girlfriend had just ordered sandwiches and stepped outside while they were being made when the shooting started.

Rasul says he heard, "pop-pop-pop-pop-pop, five shots."

Police didn't immediately announce any suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.