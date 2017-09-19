The person named most dangerous online might surprise you

President Trump and Senate GOP leaders are in a frantic hunt for the last vote or two to pass revived legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.'

The endangered California condor is making a slow but steady comeback in the wild three decades after the giant bird went nearly extinct

A 23-year-old white man was arrested and accused of killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.

Many in the country illegally fear that seeking federal disaster aid after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will result in getting deported, prompting them to turn to places of worship and private charities.

A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued in United States courts for shooting across the border and killing a Mexican teenager in 2010.

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - One-time pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne has beaten superstar Beyonce at something, but she may not be totally happy with her victory - she's been named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee said Tuesday that Lavigne, whose last album came out in 2013, was the most likely celebrity to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware. Searches for Lavigne have a 14.5 percent chance of landing on a web page with the potential for online threats, a number that increases to 22 percent if users type her name and search for free MP3s.

Bruno Mars was second in his debut on the list, followed closely behind by Carly Rae Jepsen. Zayn Malik (No. 4), Celine Dion (No. 5), Calvin Harris (No. 6), Justin Bieber (No. 7), Sean "Diddy" Combs (No. 8), Katy Perry (No. 9) and Beyonce (No. 10) rounded out the top 10 list.

It's a dubious step up for Lavigne, who was ranked No. 2 in 2013. Lavigne, whose hits include "Sk8er Boi," ''Complicated" and "I'm With You," has been out of the spotlight for several years as she battles Lyme disease.

McAfee had a few suggestions for why Lavigne scored so high on the 11th annual list: Interest after the artist said she's working on a new album, a feature story on her by E! Online and an internet conspiracy that she has been replaced by an impostor.

Lavigne is the first female musician to take the No. 1 spot and replaced Amy Schumer, named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2016. In 2015, it was Dutch trance DJ van Buuren.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for downloadable content. The company used its own site ratings to compile the celebrity list and used searches on Google, Bing and Yahoo.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.