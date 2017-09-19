Austintown boy says he escaped would be kidnapper

A 10-year-old boy in Austintown fled to safety when an older woman allegedly tried to kidnap him.

Austintown police are now investigating after a young boy went running into his home in the Le Chateau Apartment Complex on Sunday around 4 pm.

A police report says that the mother told police her son was panicked. Police say she told officers that she had been inside the home, while the boy was outside.

The boy reportedly told his mother that he was playing near a tree when an older woman in a baseball hat came up to him, grabbed his wrist, and tried to pull him into her car.

According to the report, the boy said that he hit the woman's hand to break her grip causing her to cut his palm with her fingernails.

The boy also told his mother that he did not scream or cry out for help, but ran as fast as he could back to their apartment.

The mother told officers that the boy stated he saw the woman run and get into a dark gray Mazda SUV with chrome door handles.

Police say they are investigating the incident.