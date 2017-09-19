Inmate transferred after hostage situation at Mercer County prison

A hostage situation at the State Correctional Institution in Mercer County came to a peaceful end Monday night.

Spokespersons for the prison say that an inmate of the facility took another prisoner hostage on Monday night.

The incident was confined to one cell according to prison authorities.

Officials say that after several hours the situation was resolved and that there were no injuries.

Media relations contacts could not say what sparked the incident but did confirm that it is under investigation.

One of the inmates involved has since been transferred to another state-run facility.