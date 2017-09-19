OSP investigating crash on S.R. 164

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle accident in North Lima where two people were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the intersection of State Route 164 and Market Street has been reopened.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a construction zone, according to troopers.

One lane had been closed prior to the rear-end accident.

Troopers said both people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.