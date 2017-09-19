Mercer PSP to house prescription drug take-back box

Townships, counties, and states across the nation are working to combat a growing opioid epidemic that leaves hundreds dead across the nation every day.

It's estimated that more than 4,800 people died of an overdose last year in Pennsylvania alone.

As part of the effort to combat the crisis, law enforcement agencies are focusing on getting prescription drugs off of the streets.

Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention announced a new partnership to combat the illicit use of prescription drugs.

The Mercer County PSP barracks, along with more than 60 other barracks across the state, will now house prescription take back boxes.

The drop-off locations will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The goal of the initiative is to create a safe method for the disposal of expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Drug take-back boxes are not a new idea. In fact, since they were implemented in select locations across the Keystone State, DDAP officials say they have collected more than 300,000 pounds of unwanted or unused prescription medications.

CVS Health donated the collection boxes – valued at $685 each – through a partnership with the DDAP. Any solid prescription or over-the-counter medication (pills and capsules) may be anonymously deposited in the secure boxes, including pet medicine.

Contents of the take-back boxes will be safely destroyed on a quarterly basis by the Pennsylvania National Guard. According to a press release, the contents will be weighed, but no identifying information will be recorded or shared.

In addition to announcing the new take-back locations inside of PSP barracks, the DDAP released an interactive, statewide map of all available locations with drug take-back boxes. That map can be found here.