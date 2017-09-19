Police: 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in a Pennsylvania home.

Police in Swatara Township were called to a home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Darrell Reider said two men were found dead in the house. One of them lived there.

PennLive.com reports that investigators believe the shooting followed an argument regarding eviction of one of the men from the home.

Reider said that when police arrived, the shooter retreated inside and shot himself. He said other people in the home at the time were unharmed.

The names of the two men weren't immediately released.

