Remarkable September Warmth Through Early Next Week

A weak weather disturbance might bring a shower or thunderstorm to a couple of spots Wednesday afternoon but we expect the majority of the area to stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s once again.

Some patchy fog will be a possibility Thursday and Friday mornings; otherwise, sunshine will dominate. Daily record highs are mostly out of reach through the weekend although Saturday's record high of 88 can be challenged. The weekend will feature bright sunshine as well. The dry and very warm weather will hang on into early next week.