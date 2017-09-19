Trumbull County officials report deadly spike in overdoses

Trumbull County officials say they are keeping a close eye on a spike in overdoses over the last 24 hours that has had deadly outcomes.

According to the Mental Health and Recovery Board and the Trumbull County Combined Health District, there have been eighteen overdoses in 24 hours.

At least two of those were deadly.

Multiple doses of Naloxone have been required to bring people back.

Health Commissioner Frank Migliozzi said this is the second large number of overdoses in less than a week and it is raising concerns.

From January to the end of August, there were 49 confirmed overdose deaths, with many more unconfirmed.

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, is asking that people who need help with addiction reach out.

"We pay certified behavioral health and detox centers with whom we contract for people to get the help they need if they don't have Medicaid or private insurance," said Caraway.

Family or loved ones of those struggling with an opioid addiction can reach out to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board for Project DAWN naloxone kits, which contain the overdose reverse drug- Narcan.

