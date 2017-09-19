Great Groceries: Jalapeño Popper Egg Rolls

Jalapeño Popper Egg Rolls

4 jalapeños, diced

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 (8 oz.) package cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar Jack cheese

1 egg

2 Tbsp. water

10 egg roll wrappers

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. hot sauce



Preheat oven to 350º.

Sauté jalapeños in olive oil for 2 minutes. In a mixing bowl add black beans, jalapeños, cream cheese and shredded cheese and stir gently to combine. In a separate bowl add egg and water.

Add jalapeño mixture to each egg roll wrapper. Brush the top corner of the wrapper with the egg wash. First fold the side corners in, followed by the bottom corner, and then roll. Brush each roll and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Combine yogurt and hot sauce and serve sauce with egg rolls.