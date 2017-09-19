Sen. Sherrod Brown: Trump's words on N. Korea making us less safe

President Trump spoke fiery words in front of the United Nations Tuesday morning, and they have at least one Valley lawmaker raising eyebrows.

During an assembly of the U.N. President Donald Trump warned that he may be forced to "totally destroy" North Korea.

Now, in an interview with 21 News, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the rhetoric used by Pres. Trump "makes us less safe".

"I have never, in either party, seen a president, from Eisenhower to Nixon to either George Bush, to Kennedy, to Obama, use words like this where they call a foreign leader, as bad as this foreign leader is, to call them names, childish names, to threaten to destroy their country," said Brown.

"This kind of rhetoric drives our allies away," continued Brown. "The whole point is bring our allies together to get on the same page and move in the same direction."

Sen. Brown says he wants to be tough on North Korea, including that he has co-sponsored legislation to increase sanctions on North Korea following repeated missile test from the rogue nation.

Brown went on to say that the language used by President Trump is unheard of on the world stage, and has left many global leaders questioning the U.S.

"Of course we want to be tough on North Korea, but nobody has ever thought that this is how you do it," said Brown. "Our allies are puzzled or worse by this, and that doesn't help our standing in the world."

