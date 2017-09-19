Boil alert lifted for Jackson Milton water customers

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department on Wednesday lifted a boil alert issued on Tuesday for areas of Jackson Milton after a water line break.

According to a media release, testing has determined that water supplied to the following streets is safe to drink.

Tolland Street

Jersey Street

Delaware Drive

Kenmore Road

Friedham Road

Normandy Road

Rosemont Road

Avalon Street

Lynfield Road

Red Dog Lane

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Sanitary Engineering Department at 330-793-5514.