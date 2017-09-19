Boil alert lifted for Jackson Milton water customers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boil alert lifted for Jackson Milton water customers

LAKE MILTON, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department on Wednesday lifted a boil alert issued on Tuesday for areas of Jackson Milton after a water line break.

According to a media release, testing has determined that water supplied to the following streets is safe to drink.

  • Tolland Street
  • Jersey Street
  • Delaware Drive
  • Kenmore Road
  • Friedham Road
  • Normandy Road
  • Rosemont Road
  • Avalon Street
  • Lynfield Road
  • Red Dog Lane

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Sanitary Engineering Department at 330-793-5514.

