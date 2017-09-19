Youngstown mayoral candidates talk economic growth ahead of election

The four candidates for Youngstown mayor shared their vision for moving the city forward at a forum hosted by The Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning.

The candidates were focused on economic growth and retention, infrastructure and quality of life for people living in Youngstown.

"We have to think outside the box or throw the box away completely," said Sean McKinney.

"I'll take off the out of business sign off of city hall and put up an open for business and we'll start bringing back corporations," said Cecil Monroe.

"We will make sure that we will reinvest with jobs, making sure that where they are doing business is safe and that we are reinvesting in infrastructure where they are located as well," said Jamael "Tito" Brown.

Janet Tarpley says the city needs to invest in small businesses and build the middle class.

"We have only 2,800 people making over $75,000 a year, that's unbelievable. So we have to build our middle class and we can do that through skilled trades. I believe everybody's not going to go to college. But we want to encourage people to go to college, but those who decide that they do not want to do college, they can do other things. I believe skilled trades is very important and young people can do skilled trades and have a wonderful life, make a good living and join the middle class. Then our revenue stream in the city would begin to grow," said Tarpley.

When it comes to jobs, Brown says the city needs to be proactive.

"We can't wait for jobs to come here anymore so we want to put, I call them ambassadors, we want to have them traveling throughout the state of Ohio, throughout the nation and international. Columbus, Ohio is having great success, Akron, Ohio is having great success doing that as well. I want to make sure we are retaining the local businesses that are here. I talked about an approach where you have a person that you are going to work with from start to finish. You want to open a business, you're going to work with them, that's the only person you will know, You shouldn't have to learn city hall. City hall should work for you and that's what I want to do as mayor as well," said Brown.

A downtown hotel and riverfront amphitheater is showing signs of economic growth in Youngstown, but come with the controversial practice of being funded with water and wastewater funds. It's a practice these candidates did not rule out using down the road.

"I think it's an option, but I don't think that should be our first option. I think that we need to make sure for every dollar that we invest publicly, we get private investment that turns out to about $3.65. So there is a private and public mixture. We need to build greater relationships with those," said Brown

"I think the projects that are funded through our enterprise funds, our water department as well as wastewater funds, before we make any deals or any decisions with developers or investors, we need to make sure that it is a good deal. We need to make sure that what that company or that developer or that investor is putting in front of us that we do our due diligence. Even if we need to contact the Attorney General's Office to make sure that the deal we are putting in place is up to state code and up to federal standards," said McKinney."

"One of the things that we're doing with the water and wastewater funds I think is simply not tracking it correctly; not having the checks and balances there. If I was going to continue to use that, and waiting for the court decision to come down to decide whether or not this is something we need to continue to use, I think it should be open up to small businesses as well not just the big business. We have to have a tracking system that is going to work and make sure everyone is held accountable," said Tarpley.

The mayoral election for Youngstown takes place November 7th.