Niles man sentenced for stealing several vehicles from business

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

A Niles man will spend the next five years in prison for a 2014 burglary at Johnny K's Powersports in Niles.

Bryan Dotson, 33, was found guilty of five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering. 

Dotson was sentenced Tuesday morning. 

All-terrain vehicles and motorcycles were stolen from the store during the incident.

