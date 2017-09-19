Niles grant approved, pool could reopen next summer

There's a new hope the Niles city pool will reopen next summer.

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia has approved a grant of more than $67,000 Tuesday evening to be used for repairs.

This is the second time the city has been awarded this pool grant.

The pool, located inside Waddell Park, has been locked up and drained for several years.

A citizen's group says the grant money needs to be used by June of 2018.

The group also said in a July meeting they would like to utilize a park levy that was already passed to help pay for day-to-day pool operations.

Niles has been in fiscal emergency since 2014.

A supervising commission currently watches how every penny is spent.

The city will still receive other repairs with the newly approved grant, which will be up to city council to approve.

