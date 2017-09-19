Ohio push seeks John and Annie Glenn congressional medal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A proposal in their home state to award John and Annie Glenn a congressional medal has had its first hearing.

The resolution heard Tuesday urges Congress to recognize the late astronaut and his widow because they inspired a generation of Americans, gave back to the country through public service and "made our nation a better place."

The original legislation mistakenly sought a Congressional Medal of Honor, a military recognition. The sponsor says that will be changed to a Congressional Gold Medal.

John Glenn died Dec. 8 at 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth, a long-time Democratic U.S. senator and founder of a public affairs college at Ohio State University.

Annie Glenn, 97, overcame a debilitating stutter to become a leading advocate for Americans with communicative disorders.

