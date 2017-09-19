Road to close for repairs in Mesopotamia Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio -

Parkman Mesopotamia Road between West Road and State Route 87 in Mesopotamia Township will be closed starting Wednesday. 

Officials said work will be done to replace a cross pipe.

The detour route for drivers will be east on Park West Road, north on Girdle Road and west on State Route 87.

The road is expected to reopen Friday.
 

