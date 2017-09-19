Canfield Fair Foundation nears halfway mark to construct new venue

The Canfield Fair Foundation is one step closer to reaching its $5 million goal to construct a new venue.

The foundation announced nine leadership gifts and one anonymous gift, all totaling $950,000, bringing the total raised in the capital campaign to just over $2 million.

In February, the foundation launched the five-year, $4.5 million capital campaign in support of building a new 81,000-square foot Junior Fair Coliseum and year-round Exposition Center.

The campaign also accounts for an additional $500,000 estimated in infrastructure improvements needed to make these buildings a reality, according to fair officials.

This multipurpose facility would be heated and air-conditioned for year-round use and include a full catering kitchen, according to a press release.

The new facility would also allow all 4-H animals to be under one roof for the first time.

Until now, 4-H had animals and projects at opposite ends of the fairgrounds.

The money would also count for additional Junior Fair livestock buildings and barns.

The project is in response to the explosive growth of the number of youth joining 4-H and FFA programs.

The Canfield Fair Board of Directors led the campaign with a pledge of $400,000 toward the project.

"We are thrilled with the community's response thus far to the capital campaign. We have never asked the community for money, and this new world-class building was more than we could do by ourselves," said Canfield Fair Board President Andy Frost. "This project is a true partnership, all centered on 4-H and FFA kids and a building that will be used year-round."

"In addition to housing the kids and their animals during the Fair, the building has generated so much interest we have people wanting to sign contracts for future dates," said Dave Dickey, Chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee and Canfield Fair Foundation Chairman.



The capital campaign is being spearheaded by the Canfield Fair Board of Directors and Matthew Hughes of Fair Funding, LLC.



