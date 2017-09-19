Police unmask suspected bank robber in two counties

Police have unmasked a man suspected in several robberies in Mercer and Lawrence County.

Eric Barbati, 32, of New Castle, has been charged with the September 5th robbery of PNC Bank on East State Street in Hermitage.

Barbati's name surfaced from a tip in Lawrence County involving a bank robbery on September 11th and other store robberies in the New Castle area.

Bank surveillance images and method of operation linked the two bank robberies.

In the Hermitage case, Barbati was identified as the robber by a witness during the presentation of a photo array.

Barbati then confessed to investigators that he robbed PNC Bank.

This was a joint investigation involving Hermitage PD, New Wilmington PD, New Castle PD and the FBI in Pittsburgh.

Barbati also admitted to robberies at the Red Apple on Wilmington Road and Market 24 on East Washington Street in New Castle.

Police charged him with theft, receiving stolen property, robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barbati is currently in the Lawrence County Jail.

