Target recalls dresser due to tip hazard

Target has recalled a type of four-drawer dresser because of tip-overs and entrapment hazards.

The product is called Room Essentials 4-drawer dresser.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious hazards that could result in death or injuries to children.

About 91 percent of tip-over fatalities occur in the home, two-thirds of them involving toddlers, according to the CDC.

Some ways that you can prevent tip-overs from happening are by using sturdy furniture, securing your TV and removing tempting objects from the top of higher furniture.

Customers will receive a refund on the dresser, which was recalled September 13.

If you have any questions on the recall, you can call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or ask them online.

