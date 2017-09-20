Ohio gas prices drop in aftermath of major hurricanes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio gas prices drop in aftermath of major hurricanes

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Ohio Gas prices are starting to fall as refineries begin to recover from hurricanes and storms.

Triple A's Gas Report shows prices falling by an average of eight cents. 

Locally, gas in Warren at Speedway on North Road and East Market Street selling for $2.32 a gallon.

However, gas was $2.34 at the Shell gas station across the street. 

That's below the average price of $2.45 a gallon.  

In Youngstown, average prices are still around $2.50. 

Here are some other current gas prices around the Valley according to Gasbuddy.com:

Boardman: $2.36 on South Avenue
Lisbon: $2.39 on OH-154
Niles: $2.32 on Youngstown-Warren Road
Columbiana: $2.37 West County Line Road
 

