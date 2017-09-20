Ohio gas prices drop in aftermath of major hurricanes

Ohio Gas prices are starting to fall as refineries begin to recover from hurricanes and storms.

Triple A's Gas Report shows prices falling by an average of eight cents.

Locally, gas in Warren at Speedway on North Road and East Market Street selling for $2.32 a gallon.

However, gas was $2.34 at the Shell gas station across the street.

That's below the average price of $2.45 a gallon.

In Youngstown, average prices are still around $2.50.

Here are some other current gas prices around the Valley according to Gasbuddy.com:

Boardman: $2.36 on South Avenue

Lisbon: $2.39 on OH-154

Niles: $2.32 on Youngstown-Warren Road

Columbiana: $2.37 West County Line Road

