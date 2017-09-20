Driver arrested for OVI at St. Clair Twp. checkpoint

A roadside checkpoint conducted in Columbiana County last week resulted in the arrest of one driver suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers tell 21 News that a total of 625 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, which was held along State Route 170 in St. Clair Township Friday night.

In addition to the one OVI arrest, the patrol says a dozen traffic citations were issued by officers who were also conducting saturation patrols in the area.