Boardman woman accused of 100 mph OSP chase on I-76

A Boardman woman who has been in trouble before for fleeing from police is in trouble for it again.

This time, 33-year-old Candis Bacher is accused of managing to elude state troopers during high-speed pursuits in two counties on the same day.

It all started at around 4:30 am Tuesday when a trooper attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver in Medina County.

Instead of stopping, the patrol says the driver sped away along Interstate 71 and eventually Route 18, where she disappeared in Medina.

Less than five hours later, a trooper on I-76 in Portage County tried to stop the same car that other drivers said had been recklessly weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the berm.

Once again, instead of stopping the car accelerated eastbound at speeds ranging from 80 to 100 miles per hour.

Troopers say the car exited at State Route 14 and bounced off a guardrail before returning to I-76, where it sped through a truck stop rest area, and again returned to the interstate.

When the car jumped onto Route 225 northbound, troopers say they gave up the chase in the interest of public safety.

Around noon that same day, Champion police spotted the car broken down along a road. Walking nearby was Candis Bacher.

When the officer found that Bacher was wanted in Youngstown on previous drug and obstruction official business warrants, she was turned over to YPD who took her to the Mahoning County jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Portage County has charged Bacher with fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident and a seat belt violation.

Troopers in Medina say they also expect to file charges against Bacher.

According to 21 News archives, Bacher was arrested in January 2015 for driving a stolen car involved in the high-speed chase from Youngstown to Campbell.

