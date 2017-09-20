Partly Sunny Wednesday; PM Shower/T-Storm?

Today will be another warm day & partly sunny day with a couple chances to get wet this afternoon/evening..

Sunshine will mix with clouds as a couple showers or thunderstorm may sneak in late in the afternoon and tonight. Tonight will end dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will eventually drop to the lower 60s.

The next couple mornings may start with some patchy fog but the afternoons will feature nothing but SUNSHINE! This weekend is truly looking phenomenal with summer in September sticking around when the calendar will show fall Friday afternoon.