Warren man reports being attacked outside his home

The latest developments in contract negotiations between Youngstown State University and its faculty union moved closer to a new final agreement.More >>
Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko introduced legislation to update Ohio's antiquated child marriage law.More >>
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is now investigating two female Navy hospital corpsmen in Florida who posted Snapchat photos giving the middle finger to another baby with a caption that said, "How I...More >>
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg says the company is tightening its policies and tools that let businesses target advertisements to its 2 billion users.More >>
A prosecutor in southwest Ohio says the mother of a 15-month-old girl who died after she was left inside a car by her mother as the woman worked in a nearby office will not be charged in the death.More >>
A federal prosecutor says a case against four alleged overseas cocaine traffickers will be tried in Ohio's capital city under a new initiative.More >>
Police in southwest Ohio say three people have been killed after a car crashed into a tree when the driver fled an early morning traffic stop.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are looking at cutting the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police that they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.More >>
Cleveland has asked the FBI for help in reducing the number of unsolved homicides.More >>
A woman suing an Ohio funeral home for negligence alleges it lost her stillborn daughter's cremated remains, then tried to cover up what happened and claimed the ashes were in containers that were actually empty.More >>
Authorities say two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in a Pennsylvania home.More >>
Ohio State is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit by one of its most famous football stars, alleging the university used ex-athletes' photos without permission and robbed them of compensation.More >>
Pittsburgh police say a man has been gunned down while waiting outside a submarine sandwich shop for his order.More >>
Sheriff's deputies say a fugitive wanted for violating his probation in a 2008 Pittsburgh-area bank robbery was arrested after claiming to be a trauma surgeon after his speeding ca was stopped.More >>
