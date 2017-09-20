Warren man reports being attacked outside his home

A Warren man tells police he was attacked by three men outside his home late Tuesday.

Police interviewed the 33-year-old victim at St. Joseph Hospital where he was being treated for what a report describes as major injuries.

The victim told police that when he got out of his truck at his Willow Drive SW home, a stranger walked up and attacked him.

According to the police report, the attack lasted for about thirty minutes before two other men joined in, one of them carrying a pistol.

The victim, who says he was pistol-whipped in the face several times, was bleeding from the head when he was taken to the hospital.

He told police that a couple dollars and his cell phone were missing from his pocket, but didn't know if they were stolen or fell out during the fight.