Tailgating ends with hash bust in Ashtabula County

Tailgating proved to be a costly mistake for a New York man who was driving through Ashtabula County.

State troopers say they pulled over a Subaru for following too closely on Interstate 90 on Monday.

After a drug-sniffing dog alerted troopers that there may be contraband in the car, the patrol conducted a search that turned up 3 grams of liquid hash and approximately 300 grams of solid hash.

The patrol says the seized items are worth about $13,500.

The driver, Michael R. Gagliardi, 20, of Auburn, N.Y., was charged with trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in liquid hash, and possession of liquid hash.

Gagliardi was booked into the Ashtabula County Jail.