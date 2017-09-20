Youngstown denies detective's discrimination claim

An attorney for the City of Youngstown is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a veteran police detective against the city as well as the city's current and former police chief.

Attorney Neil Schor has filed a response to the civil rights lawsuit filed by Detective Sergeant Patricia Garcar, alleging she has been the victim of gender discrimination harassment, retaliation, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress.

In addition to denying the allegations, the city says Garcar failed to exhaust other remedies before filing the suit in U.S. District Court.

Garcar filed the suit three months after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission notified her that she has the right to sue on the basis of gender and retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

Garcar, who has been with the department since 1994, became a detective in the department's Accident Investigation Unit in 1998. She was promoted to the rank of Sergeant two years later.

The lawsuit alleges that beginning in 2011, Lt. Williams Ross began to cause problems for Garcar in the form of what the suit says were “write-ups and unwarranted discipline” through 2014 when Garcar filed a grievance.

Lt. Ross is not named as a defendant in Garcar's suit, but former Police Chief Rodney Foley and current Chief Robin Lees are named.

Garcar says in the suit that her complaints about alleged harassment and unequal treatment went unanswered and uncorrected by former Chief Foley or his successor Lees.

The lawsuit also includes a complaint that in 2014 the Youngstown Police Department released to the media medical information that Garcar failed to report in writing to her supervisors that she was prescribed a narcotic medication after she had surgery.

Garcar claims that Lees transferred her from the Accident Investigation union to the Family Service

Investigation Unit in July 2014, two months after she filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against the police department.

Four months after Garcar filed another EEOC complaint about her transfer, she says she was informed that she was being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

One day or a short time later, her promotion was rescinded based on what the suit calls a “claimed restructuring in the YPD”.

Garcar claims she was subject to further “unwarranted” discipline in 2015 that placed her under the threat of being disciplined.

The lawsuit is asking the court to award unspecified damages, an order a halt to the alleged discrimination and harassment, reinstatement of her rank, as well as back pay and benefits.

Garcar has asked for a jury trial.

Garcar's complaint and the city's response may be read here