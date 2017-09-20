Boardman man gets prison time for deadly OVI crash

A Boardman man will spend years behind bars for his part in a deadly rollover crash in 2016.

Twenty-two-year-old Raymond Johnson, Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

Johnson pleaded guilty in August, more than one year after troopers said he drove off Sheridan Road and rolled his vehicle over.

Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan L. Watters, Johnson's passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson, who was treated for minor injuries, was originally charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

One of each of those counts was dismissed.