Warren man ordered to stay away from 'stripper pole' house

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man accused of running a prostitution operation out of a Warren home.

Daniel Blasco, 63, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of promoting prostitution following his arrest on Monday after authorities raided a home on the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

Laura Panagis, 28, told police back in January that Blasco was holding her against her will and forcing her into prostitution.

The woman claimed that Blasco advertised her on backpaged.com and gave her a phone so prospective customers could meet her at Blasco's home and pay her for sex.

Panagis told police that she would turn the money over to Blasco, who would take her to drug houses to buy heroin.

After Monday's raid, Panagis was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments.

Authorities say the home was known as the "Stripper Pole House", for supposedly having a room with a stripper pole where the "girls" would perform.

In addition to setting Blasco's bond, the judge also ordered that Blasco stay away from the Kenilworth home and Laura Panagis.

His next court hearing is set for next week.