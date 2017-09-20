Shot fired from street lands in kitchen of Boardman home

A Boardman man and his son told township police they have no idea who would have fired shots at their West Boulevard home, or why.

Police were called out just before 11 pm Tuesday when the sound of gunshots was heard in a neighborhood about one-third of a mile north of West Boulevard Elementary School.

The man who lives at the home on the 5500 block told police that two minutes after spotting a car backing out of his driveway, the car returned and stopped in front of his home.

The resident told officers that he walked outside and yelled to the car, “Can I help you?”

That's when a passenger in the car fired two shots at the homeowner who ran back inside the home to call 9-1-1.

Police couldn't find shell casings outside but found a bullet hole in the front door window.

Officers determined that the bullet went through a kitchen cabinet and ricocheted into a cereal box.

Police couldn't determine the path of the other bullet.

Neither the man nor his son was injured.